Summerville implementing DUI checkpoints for New Year’s

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says they will be setting up patrols and checkpoints to catch drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve.
Police say the goal is make sure that everyone makes it home safely.
These checkpoints are part of law-enforcement’s “Sober or Slammer” Campaign and police say it is their attempt to try and reduce the number of DUI related accidents and deaths over the holidays.
Police say checkpoints will start at 8 p.m. Thursday on South Main Street and Stallsville Loop.
The Summerville Police Department wants to remind people that there are a number of alternatives to drinking and driving, such as calling a friend or family member, calling a taxi, or using a smartphone to order a ride share service.
