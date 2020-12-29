Warrants: Horry County double murder suspect sexually assaulted teen at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a Horry County double homicide is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at gunpoint.
Arrest warrants state 44-year-old Antonio Long forced a 17-year-old to have sexual intercourse at gunpoint around the same time police allege he committed the double murders.
Following the alleged assault, Long forced the girl into a car and drove her out of state before letting her out of the vehicle, according to the arrest warrants.
Police said the homicide victims were found between 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at home on Papas Bay Road in Loris.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers were initially called to the home for a welfare check.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 43-year-old Marelene Haywood and her 19-year-old son Kevonta Hills.
Both victims were shot multiple times in the home, the coroner’s office said.
According to arrest warrants, Haywood was Long’s girlfriend.
Long was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 26.
He is charged with two counts of murder, as well as a count each of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.