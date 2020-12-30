Charleston mayor urges ‘good judgment’ in New Year’s celebrations amid COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement Wednesday urging people to “not let their guard down” when celebrating the arrival of the new year Thursday night.
“While we’re all anxious to ring in 2021 after a historically difficult year, it’s critically important that we continue to practice good judgment by washing our hands, wearing our masks and avoiding large social gatherings,” he said in a statement. “The time for celebrations will come, but right now our focus must remain on keeping our citizens healthy, and the best way to do that this New Year’s Eve is to celebrate responsibly at home.”
Tecklenburg’s remarks came on the same day South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell also asked citizens to celebrate at home to prevent an additional surge.
Also on Wednesday, the Patriots Point Development Authority’s Board announced they would postpone a private New Year’s Eve party that had been scheduled to take place aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant.
To date, there have been 280,024 confirmed cases and 4,846 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of South Carolina.
