Clemson Tigers to leave for Sugar Bowl Wednesday afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - The Clemson Tigers will leave Wednesday for New Orleans to compete against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Clemson landed the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff after beating Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, the sixth-straight conference title for the Tigers.
Clemson, who’s going for their 3rd National Championship in the last 5 seasons, will face the Buckeyes in a rematch of last year’s semifinal in Arizona that the Tigers won 29-23. The two teams also played in the semifinal in Arizona in 2017, a 31-0 Clemson win.
ESPN anchor Kirk Hebrstreit revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and will call the game frm home.
He posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK. He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on New Year’s morning and call the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler that night.
Overall Clemson has a 6-3 record in College Football Playoff Games.
