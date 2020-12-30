Coronavirus variant found in 2 states, but not in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been no reports of a new variant of the coronavirus in South Carolina, a spokesperson with the state’s Emergency Management Division said Wednesday.
California became the second state to report its first case of the new and apparently more contagious variant Wednesday. The case comes as the state ins consumed by a growing pandemic crisis, including record deaths.
Colorado was the first state to report it, where their confirmed case in Colorado is a National Guardsman in his 20s who hadn’t been traveling, officials said. He has mild symptoms and is isolating at his home near Denver, while another Guard member has a suspected case. They had been sent last week to a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.
Roper St. Francis Emergency Room Doctor Noelle Jennings said last week she believes this new variant is not a cause for concern.
It is still unclear if the antibodies for the old strain can keep people from catching the new one, but Jennings says she has seen no evidence that the new strain is more serious. She says it just might be more contagious.
