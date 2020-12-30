Coroner identifies teen killed in crash with dump truck

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old died Monday in a head-on collision.
Matthew Eric Thornton, of Ruffin, was killed in the crash on Highway 17 Alternate near Clubhouse Road, approximately 10 miles south of Summerville, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said Thornton was a Firefighter Explorer.
“This promising, dedicated individual was very active in the department and was nearing the completion of the Firefighter II Training program,” McRoy said.
Thornton had been a Firefighter Explorer for for 2.5 years.
The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. when a 1995 Ford Thunderbird driven by Thornton going southbound crossed the center line and struck a dump truck going northbound head-on, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The dump truck overturned but the driver of that vehicle was not injured, Tidwell said.
Thornton’s body will undergo an autopsy at MUSC on Friday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
McRoy said funeral arrangements for Thornton are pending.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.