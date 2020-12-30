Coroner releases cause of death of suspect in officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released a new detail in their investigation of a deadly officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.
Jason Cooper, 28, died at the scene of the incident at the Bridgeview Village Apartments after Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Cooper exchanged gunfire with five police officers.
Cooper died from a gunshot wound to the head, Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.
Police responded to a call about a domestic violence situation involving a weapon at approximately 3:15 a.m. Reynolds said shortly after they arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as Cooper, who fired at officers.
One of the police officers was shot in the chest but was wearing a ballistic vest, Reynolds said. The officer was checked at an area hospital and released.
The coroner’s office said no other information was available and the the State Law Enforcement Division was investigating.
Reynolds and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg held a news conference from police headquarters during which they promised transparency as the investigation of the incident continues.
