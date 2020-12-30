Coroner’s Office identifies man found dead in Summerville

By Patrick Phillips | December 30, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 9:55 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Florence man was found dead in Summerville on Christmas Day.

Steve Griner, 25, was found in a wooded area behind Magwood Drive in Summerville, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

He was pronounced dead the same day at 4:40 p.m., Brouthers said. He said Griner’s case is being investigated as a homicide.

Griner’s body underwent an autopsy at MUSC on Sunday.

The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

