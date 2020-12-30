Coroner’s Office identifies man found dead in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Florence man was found dead in Summerville on Christmas Day.
Steve Griner, 25, was found in a wooded area behind Magwood Drive in Summerville, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.
He was pronounced dead the same day at 4:40 p.m., Brouthers said. He said Griner’s case is being investigated as a homicide.
Griner’s body underwent an autopsy at MUSC on Sunday.
The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.