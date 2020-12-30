Deputies searching for man who stole catalytic converters, cameras

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole catalytic converters and surveillance cameras from a business in Charleston County. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:00 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole catalytic converters and surveillance cameras from a business in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Monday when the suspect took three catalytic converters from three RVs and damaged two custom Y pipes from the Coastal RV on 6075 Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

“The total loss by the company was approximately $5000,” the sheriff’s office said.

A report states the suspect later returned to the business and stole the deer cameras from the business that they were using as surveillance.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, between 25 to 35 years and slender. According to the sheriff’s office, he was wearing blue jeans, a camo jacket, a blue shirt, a blue and white hat, and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or via email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.

“If contact is made with the suspect after hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200,” CCSO officials said.

