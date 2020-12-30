Driver charged with DUI after hitting Lexington PD vehicle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A driver who hit a Lexington Police Department patrol vehicle on Wednesday morning has been arrested for DUI.
The crash happened on East Main Street (US 1) near Swartz Road, police said.
Officers said the driver of a car tried to change lanes and hit the back of the patrol SUV.
South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash.
Police later said the driver of the car was arrested for “DUI involving drugs.” The person’s name was not shared.
The wreck closed a lane of traffic for about an hour, but it has since been cleared.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.