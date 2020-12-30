FIRST ALERT: Showers, temperatures increase over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds and a few showers will start to move into the Lowcountry today as we transition toward warmer weather as we head into the new year! We expect a mostly cloudy sky today with a few showers possible this morning and afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s near I-95 with coastal areas in the mid 60s. Grab the umbrellas today and keep them close by over the next couple days. Scattered showers will be a possibility on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with a few peeks of sun mixed in both days. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve and mid 70s on New Year’s Day. A cold front will near the area late on Friday bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms. This front will stall across the area Friday night and Saturday morning and an area of low pressure will track along the front from the Gulf of Mexico through the area on Saturday. This will increase the rain chance further late Saturday into Saturday night. Rain should end early Sunday morning with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.