FIRST ALERT: Warming up with showers over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few hit or miss showers will continue to move inland for the rest of the evening. Not as cold tonight with a few showers and a cloudy sky, lows will be in the 50s. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy over the next couple days. Scattered showers will be a possibility on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with a few peeks of sun mixed in both days. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve and mid 70s on New Year’s Day. A cold front will near the area late Friday bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms. This front will stall across the area Friday night and Saturday morning and an area of low pressure will track along the front from the Gulf of Mexico through the area on Saturday. This will increase the rain chance further late Saturday into Saturday night. Rain should end early Sunday morning with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.