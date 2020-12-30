Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski appears to be on his way out of the Gamecocks program.
Hilinski has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal he confirmed with a post on social media on Wednesday afternoon. The portal gives college athletes the opportunity to explore other schools to play at.
“This has been the hardest decision I have to make in my entire life” Hilinski wrote. “It pains me writing this letter knowing what I am leaving behind. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to fulfill the promise I made to myself and my brother.”
Hilinski burst onto the scene in Columbia during his freshman season in 2019 when he took over the starting spot for an injured Jake Bentley. In 11 games he would throw for over 2300 yards and 11 touchdowns as Carolina went 4-7.
But in his sophomore season, playing under a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, Hilinski found himself 3rd on the Gamecocks QB depth chart behind Collin Hill and freshman Luke Doty. Hilinski would only see action in 2 games in 2020 throwing for 34 yards.
A former 4-star recruit, Hilinski will still have 4 years of eligibility wherever he ends up after the NCAA declared that 2020 wouldn’t count as a year towards any athletes eligibility.
Hilinski made just as big of an impact off the field during his time in Columbia as well. His family foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, which was set up after Ryan’s older brother tragically passed away, has become a top organization fighting for the mental health of student athletes.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.