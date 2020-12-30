Man in custody for Columbia shooting charged in Cayce double homicide

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man already facing attempted murder charges in Richland County has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Cayce.
Israel Porter, 21, shot and killed two men: 20-year-old Isiah Bailey and 19-year-old Khajari Brown, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said. The shooting happened Aug. 2 on Allen Street.
“No parent should have to experience the death of their child,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director, Byron Snellgrove, said. “The families and friends of Isiah Bailey and Khajari Brown deserve answers and they deserve to see justice served.”
Cayce officials urge any witnesses to the shooting to come forward “even with what may seem to be minor details, as they could be important to fully adjudicating this violent criminal act.”
Those with information should call Sgt. Cal Thomas at 803-550-9533.
Porter is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in this shooting.
He also faces attempted murder charges in Richland County from an Oct. 25 attack on a man at a home in Columbia.
Porter remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.