North Carolina author claims show creators plundered idea for ‘Outer Banks’ from his book

“In particular, both the Novel and the Series share the following similarities: (1) both take place in the outer banks of North Carolina; (2) both consist of a group of four protagonists where two characters have similar upbringings and absent parents, the third character is studious and throws away his chance at academia, and the fourth character is fiercely protective of the group; (3) both include antagonists consisting of a rich benefactor and a corrupt member of law enforcement; (4) both groups of protagonists discover similar rounds [sic] objects at the bottom of the ocean, which leads them to more clues including old portraits, churches, mausoleums, and eventually the treasure in a recess of a shaft; and (5) both groups of protagonists leave the treasure behind only to have it stolen by the antagonists,” the lawsuit reads.