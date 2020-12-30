Patriots Point board postpones private NYE event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A private New Year’s Eve Event scheduled to take place on the U.S.S. Yorktown has been postponed.
The Patriots Point Development Authority’s Board voted unanimously Wednesday to postpone the event.
“Because of safety concerns, Patriots Point Development Authority has determined that this New Year’s Eve event must be postponed to a future date and therefore the event will not take place on December 31, 2020 on the USS Yorktown,” the official resolution states.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.