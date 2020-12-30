Patriots Point board votes to postpone NYE event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority Board voted Wednesday to postpone the New Year’s Eve event scheduled for Thursday on board the USS Yorktown.
A spokesperson for the board says the decision was made with the coronavirus in mind.
“With Cases rising and the medical community basically standing up and saying ‚’Don’t do this,’ it was important for us to listen to all those voices and make a reasonable, responsible decision and that’s what our board did,” said Chris Hauff, public information officer for Patriots Point. “Today, they unanimously passed a resolution that postpones this event and gives the business owner the option to hold it in the future if he’d like to.”
The USS Yorktown is the venue for the Yorktown Countdown, but the event is hosted by Special Ops Events and Top Shelf Catering owned by Robert Patterson. Patterson had spent the morning putting the final touched on the preparations - setting up tents, installing sanitizer stations and dealing with last minute logistics.
He was totally caught off guard by the announcement that his event would be postponed. Had the board discussed that possibility a week or two ago, Patterson says he would have canceled it himself.
“But to do it 24 hours before the event is supposed to take place with no regard to all the businesses that have put all the time and money and energy into putting this on. . . it is the most irresponsible thing that I have ever seen in business,” Patterson said.
Patriots Point announced a surprise, emergency meeting of the board at around 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. meeting. Patterson says he received the verdict an hour later.
“Postponed is a political way of saying something, but this event was canceled and it was canceled with no conversation with me,” Patterson said. “They met. They didn’t ask ‘Hey Robert what is this going to cost you? You are a small business’. . . my company is going to go under. I am going to go bankrupt because of this.”
Patterson estimates the preparations have cost him around $200,000.
He said they were banking on this event to bring in $20,000-$30,000 as one of the last big events before the slowest months of the year for businesses in the events industry.
“I am literally holding back tears and I am a Marine,” Patterson said. “This is a veteran-owned business and all I have been trying to do is hold back tears because I don’t know what else to do.”
The Yorktown Countdown was one of the only major New Year’s Eve events in the state approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce and granted permission to exceed the limits on public gathering of more than 250 people.
The application process requires event planners to specify how they plan to maintain social distancing and health guidelines. Patterson says they met all requirements and received the approval.
The event was approved for, and expected to have, about 1,000 guests.
Despite that approval, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie expressed his concerns about the gathering in a statement made earlier in the week. He said in part, “In my personal opinion, I reiterate the advice of health care experts that large social gatherings during the time of a spike in Covid cases should be avoided.”
Haynie, as mayor, sits on the Patriots Point board and was one of the seven members who voted to postpone.
“Mayor Haynie strongly expressed his views on his town’s behalf and for his constituents,” Hauff said. “Regardless of when the decision was announced, it shouldn’t stop a responsible decision from being made.”
Patterson wants Patriots Points to reimburse him the $200,00 for effectively canceling the event – arguing you can’t reschedule a New Year’s Eve party. He says if they chose not to, he will file a lawsuit for breaching their event contract. Hauff would not comment on the potential for a lawsuit.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.