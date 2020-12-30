Deputies seek help identifying Nike store robbers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to identify two women and one man accused of robbing a Bluffton Nike store.
Deputies say the three alleged robbers entered the Nike store at the Tanger Outlet in Bluffton at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group filled a bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the store, but deputies say they were confronted by an employee.
Upon being stopped, reports say one of the three robbers pepper-sprayed the employee and the group fled the store.
Deputies say they were not found, but they do have surveillance footage of the the three.
Reports say the employee who was assaulted with the pepper spray is expected to be fine.
The BCSO is asking anyone with information on the identities of the people photographed to contact Corporal William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.