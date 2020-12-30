Red Cross hosting last blood drive of 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross says they will be hosting their last Lowcountry blood drive of 2020 at a car dealership in North Charleston.
The blood drive will be held at the Crews Chevrolet car dealership in North Charleston which the Red Cross says is located at 8199 Rivers Avenue.
The Red Cross says the blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The organization says a donation is great way to end the year on a positive note and donors can sign up for the blood drive on the Red Cross’s website using the sponsor code: CREWS.
Donors will get a free COVID-19 anti-body test and a certificate for a free oil and filter change, tire rotation, safety inspection and car wash.
