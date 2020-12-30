Reporter Harve Jacobs to retire from Live 5 News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigative Reporter Harve Jacobs announced his retirement from Live 5 News where he has worked for more than 26 years.
Jacobs has covered crime and police issues in Charleston since 1994, but it is his investigative work that caught the attention of the Lowcountry. Over his career, he shined a light on wrongdoing in the Charleston area.
“I want to thank the viewers for their support through the years,” Jacobs said. “I have so many fond memories of helping people and working with local police agencies in the Lowcountry. I also want to thank my Live 5 News family for their support and all they have done for me.”
The Charleston City Paper named Jacobs “Best Investigative Reporter” 15 times.
Prior to joining WCSC-TV, Jacobs worked as a news reporter and morning co-anchor at WCBD-TV and a radio newscaster and news director at WCSC radio in Charleston.
He started his broadcasting career at a radio station in Fort Valley, Georgia, where he was a DJ, newscaster and sportscaster.
He also acted as a mentor for the younger journalists at Live 5 News and a leader in the Live 5 newsroom, helping younger reporters grow in the field of journalism.
“Harve personifies the quality journalism and service to the Lowcountry which Live 5 News strives to achieve every single day,” WCSC Vice President and General Manager Dan Cates said. “We are grateful for his contributions and wish him the best of luck in the next chapter.”
