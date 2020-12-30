SC lawmaker wants Confederate flags banned on state license plates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina House member wants the make sure the Confederate Battle Flag no longer appears on state-issued license plates.
State Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford is sponsoring House bill H 3091, which would call for changes in the state’s Sons of Confederate Veterans specialty license plates.
“Each special license plate shall not contain a Confederate flag,” the bill reads.
If the bill passes, anyone who has one of the current specialty plates, which include the square Confederate battle flag design, will receive a new plate without the banner if they renew their license plate. No new plates would be issued that bear the banner.
The plates are issued for two-year periods at a cost of $30. A portion of that fee goes to the South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle’s website says.
While supporters of the Confederate flag argue that it is a symbol of the state’s Confederate heritage, opponents have claimed it is a symbol of hate and that it celebrates slavery.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans is a historical, patriotic and non-political organization dedicated to “ensuring that a true history of the 1861-1865 period is preserved,” its website states.
The South Carolina division of the organization is made up of more than 3,000 members.
Rutherford has not yet responded to a request for comment.
