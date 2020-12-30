SC vaccinations outpacing nearby states, national average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s state epidemiologist says the Palmetto State is rolling out its “carefully crafted statewide vaccination plan” and has given more shots than most nearby states and the national as a whole.
Bell said the number of people who can currently receive the vaccine under the state’s Phase iA is increasing every week.
“Our overarching goal is to prevent further loss of life to this deadly virus, and with our state’s irreplaceable front-line medical workers and vulnerable nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving vaccine, we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” she said.
The latest available information from DHEC shows that South Carolina has a higher rate of use of available vaccine doses than some other southern states:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the national vaccine percentage, based on the number of first doses administered out of the total number distributed, stands at 19%.
Bell also has a message for people considering New Year’s Eve plans: Stay home.
“I think it’s fair to say that many of us are looking forward to leaving 2020 – the year that has taken so much from so many of us – behind,” Bell said. “But I join public health officials across the country and world in warning that New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating. The safest way to celebrate, as it has been throughout this holiday season, is to stay home. In a year that has been full of sadness, loss and frustration, we can’t give up now. We must carry our vigilance into 2021.”
The state reported a new record high in the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day, with a total of 4,370 new cases.
Earlier on Wednesday, the daily report listed a percent positive rate of 31.4%, the second-highest rate reported since DHEC began releasing that data. The single highest day’s percent-positive rate of 32.6% was reported on Oct. 3, according to DHEC records.
