Serial killer who claimed he killed woman in Charleston dies at 80

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - America’s most prolific serial who had nearly 60 confirmed deaths and claimed that he killed a woman in Charleston died at the age of 80 on Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, Samuel Little died at a California hospital and had been serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder. Correction department officials reported that there was no sign of foul play and his cause of death would be determined by the coroner.
In the Fall of 2019, authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a sketch drawn by Little of a woman he said he killed in the Charleston area some time between 1977 and 1982.
Charleston Police say Little said he left the woman in a field near a military base and near a major highway in the Charleston area. They checked case files and none of the homicides during that period match the account. Little has described the woman as black and 28 years old.
The investigation into the many murders Little was convicted for began in 2018 when he spoke to a Texas Ranger and provided details of the slaying only the killer would know, the AP reported. In addition, Little gave authorities paintings and drawings of the victims.
Little confessed to killing nearly 100 people between 1970 and 2005 with most of the killings happening in Florida and Southern Florida.
