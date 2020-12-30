Small business owners mull economic outlook post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As sights are set on a new year and starting fresh, many business owners say they are shifting their point of view to a more positive outlook.
FranNet owner and local small business expert Mike Hall says he helps guide up and coming entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business.
While this pandemic year saw many businesses shutter and essential businesses boom, Hall says some companies quickly learned how to adapt and stay afloat in the changing environment.
Hall says he has helped about the same number of people in business this year as he did in 2019 and he expects to see that number to grow.
”Now we are starting to see what franchises have managed to get through this and in some cases thrive because they figured it out. and digitally how to do takeout, online orders and how to do a touchless process,” Hall says.
There are almost 4,000 different franchise companies in the U.S. and Hall says people can expect to see more businesses starting up post pandemic, especially after June of next year.
