Charleston Co. closes service center following COVID-19 exposure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say they are shutting down the St. Paul’s Service Center after a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The service center is located at 5962 Hwy 165 in Ravenel and officials say it will be cleaned this afternoon.
Charleston County Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow says the service center will reopen Monday.
Barlow says all other services centers are open for normal business hours and locations can be found on the Charleston County website.
Citizens can also pay their taxes online, or by phone 866-594-4213, Barlow says.
While both credit cards and eChecks are accepted, Barlow says there is no fee for eCheck, but there is a 2.39% fee for credit card.
More information about paying by phone can also be found on the Charleston County website.
