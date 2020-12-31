DD2 offers training for parents of virtual learners

DD2 offers training for parents of virtual learners
The series of training events will engage parents in a number of Microsoft modules that DD2 says are intended to provide support and understanding for a student’s virtual platform. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Riley Bean | December 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 9:51 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 says they will be offering training for parents of students using a virtual platform.

DD2 says the program is in partnership with Microsoft EDU and classes will be free. The series of training events will engage parents in a number of Microsoft modules that DD2 says are intended to provide support and understanding for a student’s virtual platform.

This training is free and available for all DD2 parents and guardians of students in preK through 12th grades.

DD2 says the courses will be presented by a Microsoft EDU Specialist and virtual training modules will focus on:

  • Accessing Teams
  • Accessing Email
  • Assignments in Teams
  • Uploading work into Teams
  • Reviewing assigned assignments and how to submit them
  • How to use OneDrive
  • Remove cancelled meetings from calendar
  • O365 and Teams integration

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.