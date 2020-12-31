DD2 offers training for parents of virtual learners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 says they will be offering training for parents of students using a virtual platform.
DD2 says the program is in partnership with Microsoft EDU and classes will be free. The series of training events will engage parents in a number of Microsoft modules that DD2 says are intended to provide support and understanding for a student’s virtual platform.
This training is free and available for all DD2 parents and guardians of students in preK through 12th grades.
DD2 says the courses will be presented by a Microsoft EDU Specialist and virtual training modules will focus on:
- Accessing Teams
- Accessing Email
- Assignments in Teams
- Uploading work into Teams
- Reviewing assigned assignments and how to submit them
- How to use OneDrive
- Remove cancelled meetings from calendar
- O365 and Teams integration
