Deputies seek help finding woman accused of fraud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to identify a woman who allegedly posed as a Carmax employee and passed thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks.
Deputies say the fraud was first reported on Dec. 11 when a woman went to several dealerships on Savannah Highway posing as a Carmax employee.
The woman passed fraudulent checks using Carmax accounts to pay for over $4,000 in car parts from various businesses, deputies say.
The suspect is 26 years old, 210 pounds, over 5′7″ and deputies say she is going by the name of Ashley. The CCSO says she is not a Carmax employee.
The woman may be driving a black Nissan Armada but deputies say they do not know the license plate number.
The CCSO asks anyone with information on the suspect to please contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or via email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.
Deputies say if contact is made with the suspect after hours to please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200.
