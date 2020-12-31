Folly Beach New Year’s Eve Flip Flop Drop going virtual

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach says they will still be holding their tenth annual Flip Flop Drop but the this year, but the New Year’s event will be virtual.
Local Fire and police say they are preparing for the event but physically it will be closed to the public.
Officials say The Flip Flop Drop on Folly Beach will still happen at midnight New Year’s Eve, but most will only be able to watch virtually.
The giant flip flop is designed to drop at the same time as ball in Times Square, and hit the ground at midnight.
Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says they will increase the amount of public safety officials out the evening of New Year’s Eve. This is intended to help with the drop of the flip flop from the top of their ladder truck, Gilreath says.
The area of E. Ashley Avenue and Center Street will be blocked for the drop, but Gilreath says this is mostly to make sure the drop can be seen on the live stream.
There will also be increased law enforcement throughout the island because Gilreath says he wants to make sure people do not try to crowd the streets or congregate.
Gilreath reiterates that bars have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and no open containers are allowed on the street at any time.
“We’re still going to have all of our staff out there. It’s not going to be the normal street party type event, Gilreath says. “We’re basically going to have it blocked just around the truck and it’s only temporary enough just to have the live stream. There’s not going to be people out there in the street and what not.”
The Flip Flop Drop will be live streamed on the City of Folly Beach’s Facebook page.
“I think for us, this has just been such an odd year for every body, obviously throughout the world. For us here on Folly Beach, this is our way of doing a little something special for our folks, just to hopefully ring into a better 2021,” Gilreath said.
