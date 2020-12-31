People across the Carolinas react to recent round of stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people have mixed emotions about the recent stimulus check payments.
Tashay Burris who works in Gastonia qualified and received a check back in April and looks forward to getting the latest $600 in the next week.
“It’ll be a lot of help it will help more with the bills cause I stay with my mama so helping her out too with the money we’re supposed to be getting,” Burris said.
College students like Wingate senior Antwanez Barnett weren’t eligible since he was claimed on his parents taxes as a dependent.
He believes college students deserve the financial support now more than ever.
“They’re very upset. You got to think in college you have many stipulations such as housing, food, cafeteria,” Barnett said.
Others who were eligible say they’re thankful but think $600 didn’t justify the hardships millions of people over the last nine months.
“When I seen that they were arguing the $2,000 I felt like it shouldn’t have been an argument. I feel like $2,000 in hindsight is very little considering what people are going through,” said Justin Marlow who qualified for the financial support.
Others who were excluded include 17-year-old child dependents and adult dependents including seniors and disabled individuals.
Interestingly, lawmakers did make one adjustment this go around. Mixed status immigrant families were approved to receive stimulus checks unlike back in April.
“My father he’s basically an alien immigrant and he got the stimulus so that was actually on the first go around. I’m not sure how but since they’re a joint couple and my mother’s a US citizen so it qualifies,” said Michael Lopez who lives in South Carolina.
Paper checks were mailed out Wednesday and the IRS says you could see the direct deposit pending in your account up until the official payment date on Jan. 4.
