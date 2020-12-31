Roper St. Francis encourages people to stay in New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they are urging Lowcountry residents to use caution during New Year’s Eve to prevent a surge of COVID-19.
While much of the country will be off New Year’s Eve, Roper St. Francis Family Medicine Specialist Valerie Scott wants to remind people that COVID-19 will not be taking the night off.
“If we don’t want 2021 to be like 2020, we must continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.” Dr. Scott says. “Even though it is the end of the year, (this) doesn’t mean we can let our guard down.”
The CDC says celebrating at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family is the safest way to usher in the New Year.
The CDC says to help better protect people from COVID-19 people should wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash their hands and most importantly, stay home if they are sick.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.