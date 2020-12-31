S.C. to begin issuing permits for hemp farming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says farmers interested in growing hemp next year will soon be able to apply for a permit.
Starting Friday, the SCDA says they will be accepting applications from farmers wishing to grow hemp. The application window will be open until Feb. 28, officials say.
South Carolina’s hemp farming program grew from 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020, the SCDA says.
There are still a number of requirements to receive a hemp farming permit, but the SCDA says information on how to apply can be found on their website.
The SCDA says requirements to receive a hemp farming permit include:
- Proof of South Carolina residency
- Criminal background check (A new check is required each permit year.)
- FSA (Farm Service Agency) farm number
- $100 nonrefundable application fee and $1,000 permit fee
- GPS coordinates of all locations on which hemp will be grown
- Submitting application and all required materials by the Feb. 28, 2021 deadline
- Attending an SCDA orientation and signing a Hemp Farming Agreement before possessing any hemp, including clones and seeds
