South Carolina reports 3,234 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,234 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
Thursday’s report also included 150 probable cases, 39 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 283,424 and the total number of probable cases to 24,083. DHEC says the death toll of confirmed cases reached 4,885 while the total number of probable deaths stands at 411.
Today’s report included results of 10,369 with a percent positive of 31.2%.
“As first announced Nov. 21, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on New Year’s Day,” DHEC officials said. “Data that would be reported January 1 will be available online the following day.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said as of Thursday morning 39,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state. Currently those being given the vaccine are healthcare personnel, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
