State finishes notifying SC CARES Act Relief Grant Program recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Administration says all SC Cares Act Relief Grant Programs applicants have been notified that they will be receiving grant funds.
Department of Administration Public Information Director Megan Moore said 2,970 applicants for the SC Cares Act Relief Grant Programs have been awarded grant funds.
Moore says this totals $65 million, through either the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program or the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.
The notification process finished Wednesday and Moore says it included all applicants the legislatively required panels recommended to receive a grant award.
Actual payments will occur through January 2021, but Moore says payment will be based on when applicants received notification and provided payment information.
Moore says notification of those not receiving an award will be sent in January 2021.
Additionally, Moore says folks can view the 686 recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program on their website. She says additional information regarding the grant programs, as well as the recipients, will be made available in early January.
The SC CARES Act Relief Grant Programs were created and funded by the SC General Assembly through Act 154, which was signed by Governor Henry McMaster Sept. 25, 2020.
Moore says these grant funds are designated for small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse them for costs associated with business interruption and expenses due to COVID-19.
