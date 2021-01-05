Deputies investigate inmate death at Charleston County jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detention center deputies at the Al Cannon Detention Center are investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday morning.
Two detention deputies are on administrative leave with pay, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies reported an unresponsive inmate shortly after 10 a.m. and was pronounced dead inside the jail, he said.
The State Law Enforcement Division was notified, which is part of the facility’s protocol, and is investigating.
The sheriff’s office’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation into the death.
The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, but Antonio said the inmate had been booked into the facility since Monday.
