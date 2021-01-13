Working Wednesdays will connect Lowcountry companies with future employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News kicks off a new segment to help you find your next job or career move.
Working Wednesdays will give you the chance to learn about various companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
It will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.
Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.
The first guest will be Remedy Intelligent Staffing out of North Charleston. The employment agency hires workers for dozens of companies around the tricounty. Jobs include positions in light industrial, manufacturing and distribution.
If you would like to be a guest and share job openings at your business, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com to schedule a date.
Be sure to put “Working Wednesdays” in the subject line. This is a free service provided by Live 5 News as a way to safely connect businesses and job seekers.
