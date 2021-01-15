‘A bad dream’: Atlantic Beach police chief grieving loss of dear friend, killed in the line of duty

“We had some great and funny conversation,” he said. “I got to know the real him and he got to know the real me. If you ever talked to him, you would always a memory you’d always keep to your heart. And there would always be this bond between you and him. I just want to let his family know, we’re here for them, the Town of Atlantic Beach and the police department. We feel your pain and we’re here for you. Anything you need, we’re here for [you]. Gore [did a lot] of stuff for the town. And he did it free of charge, just because he loved the town that much.”