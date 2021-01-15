CCSD elementary school parents will receive notification on classroom COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County elementary parents will receive an email notification from their child’s school if someone in their child’s classroom has tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to officials with the Charleston County School District. The notifications includes Early Head Start, Head Start, child development, primary, and elementary classrooms.
According to the district, this added notification does not change the protocol for close contacts, who will continue to get individual calls.
“It is important that the school has your correct email contact information, so please notify your child’s school in order to make the necessary changes in PowerSchool,” CCSD officials said. “As a reminder, you can review our protocols related to the coronavirus and the district’s COVID-19 dashboard on our website: ccsdschools.com/covid-notification.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.