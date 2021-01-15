Charleston man accused of sending explicit image, solicitation of minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a 49-year-old Charleston man accused of soliciting sex and sending an explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor.
Danny Shawn Daugherty was charged with solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
He was arrested on Thursday.
According to investigators, Daugherty solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone believed to be a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
