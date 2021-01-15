Drying out overnight ahead of a cooler weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clearing out overnight as cooler air moves into the Lowcountry, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Staying cool for the weekend with plenty of sunshine but highs will struggle to reach the low 50s. Expect a very chilly morning on Sunday with inland spots in the upper 20s and coastal locations in the mid 30s. High pressure will build back in across the Lowcountry next week, leading to plenty of sunshine and a gradual warm up with highs in the 60s by the middle of the week.