Fetter Health Care Network launching vaccination clinics for Phase 1 distribution

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Fetter Health Care Network have announced that they will begin hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics to distribute the vaccine beginning with Phase 1 distribution on Jan. 20.
Phase 1 distribution includes health care workers, persons age 70 or older, mission-critical government employees, and long-term care facility residents and staff.
The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist on 7396 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.
According to the health care network, Fetter plans to distribute 500 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis at the clinic site. Officials say vaccinations will only be provided to persons who meet the Phase 1 criteria.
“Persons who qualify to receive the vaccine during Phase 1 and who are interested in receiving the vaccine should arrive at the clinic and will be asked to complete on-site registration,” Fetter officials said. “Those arriving for vaccination should bring personal identification in order to verify they are 70 years of age or older, or proof of employment. For additional information on Fetter’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit FetterCovid19Screening.org/vaccine-clinic.”
“Our team is honored to take part in this next chapter of caring for our community in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aretha R. Powers (Jones), DHA, MPH, MA, CEO of Fetter. “It has nearly been one year since we began hosting our COVID-19 testing clinics and now we will begin administering the vaccine. We are grateful to help be a part of the solution.”
Fetter will continue providing updates on its COVID-19 vaccination clinics at FetterCovid19Screening.org/vaccine-clinic and on social media channels.
