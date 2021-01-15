Former N. Charleston police officer arrested for 2 DUIs this week heading to recovery center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former North Charleston police officer who was arrested for two drunken driving incidents this week, one of which involved a crash with injuries, is committing himself to a recovery center, according to his lawyers.
Jerome Edwards Clemens was originally arrested on Tuesday for DUI for striking two parked cars and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
The North Charleston Police Department then announced the following day that Clemens was fired following the charges he faced.
Clemens was then arrested for his second DUI of the week on Thursday near Moncks Corner where troopers with the Highway Patrol reported injuries had been sustained following a collision with two vehicles. Pictures from the incident showed a truck and a car involved in the wreck.
He was also charged with driving under suspension.
On Friday afternoon, Clemens’ lawyers released a statement saying their client was voluntarily committing himself to The National Law Enforcement and First Responder Wellness Center at Harbor of Grace Recovery in Harve de Grace, Maryland.
Attorney Peter David Brown, who is representing Clemens, said his client recently had some setbacks involving a series of “several serious work-related injuries suffered as a K-9 Officer with the North Charleston Police Department.”
“Brown stressed that these incidents were factors, not excuses, that led to the officer’s recent struggles,” a press release stated. Clemens had also been charged with DUI in 2016 when he was a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office after police say they found his car stopped in front of a green light in Summerville.
Clemens’ attorneys say their client and his family hopes anyone hurt in this week’s incidents recovers quickly and fully.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.