Hilton Head holding virtual, limited in-person MLK events

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - Hilton Head is honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy over a six-day celebration.
The events, which began on Thursday and continue through Tuesday, are being modified in light of the coronavirus pandemic to keep participants safe.
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday that honors the slain civil rights leader.
The Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice chose “Good Trouble” as the theme of this year’s celebration. The title is a nod to the late U.S. Rep. and civil rights activist John Lewis.
Speakers will discuss a variety of topics including preserving Gullah culture, protecting heirs’ property, landmark civil rights legislation, the state’s proposed hate crimes bill.
The talks have been pre-recorded and will be posted on YouTube, according to Beaufort’s website, which also includes a list of speakers.
Volunteers are welcome to help clean up three native islander cemeteries on Hilton Head Island:
- Jenkins Island Cemetery - 45 William Hilton Parkway/Jenkins Road
- Amelia White Cemetery - 95 Squire Pope Road
- Spanish Wells Cemetery - 30 Oak Marsh Drive
The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon. Registration is required through Eventbrite.
Religious services and musical performances are being streamed online as well.
