Mt. Pleasant longterm facility receiving first round of vaccines

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Another long-term care facility is receiving its first round of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Somerby Senior Living in Mount Pleasant started vaccinating workers and residents on Friday and will finish up the first round of doses Saturday. In all, around 300 more people are getting inoculated from the coronavirus.
The Somerby community has stayed relatively safe with only 12 total cases, 10 of those were staff members, and no deaths. While some around the country are lamenting the speed of the vaccine rollout, Executive Director Chris Tharp is pleased with the timing.
“It couldn’t come fast enough. I understand there are a lot of logistical challenges. I think we have all just had to focus on patients and working collaboratively with the system instead of railing against it,” Tharp said. “So, we are just really happy that it’s here.”
Barry Goldsmith says he’s excited to leave his home and meet new people.
“I was only here two weeks before the pandemic, so I really didn’t get to know anybody in the apartments,” Goldsmith said. “I am kind of excited about expanding my circle of friends and getting to know a lot of people in the apartment and getting to eat with them, and also using the amenities in the building here.”
Across the country, some have cast doubt about the vaccine, but Harriet Smartt says she was never hesitant about getting it.
“I am old enough that when I grew up I remember I couldn’t go swimming because of polio,” Smartt said. “We had to have that vaccine, so as long as the organizations that are reputable are managing this I have no problems at all.”
The vaccines are being administered by CVS Pharmacy.
