MUSC vaccinating 3,000 - 4,000 a day; leaders plan for expanded sites statewide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One month in after the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina spearheading the vaccination effort say between 3,000 to 4,000 patients a day are getting their shots.
MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer said Friday that the hospital system has a goal to vaccinate 10,000 people per day.
To meet the high demand, Scheurer said MUSC is opening new vaccination locations and availability daily for patients 70 years and older.
Friday, MUSC added two more vaccination locations at their existing sites in Nexton and North Charleston.
That is in addition to a drive through location in Charleston and one of their busiest vaccination sites at MUSC’s health east location in Mount Pleasant.
“We are opening as many pods, or vaccine teams, out there and we do plan to expand the number of appointments available as early as next week,” Scheurer said.
Despite the new locations, MUSC officials are working to address potential scheduling delays and confusion that comes with the sheer amount of people reaching out.
Scheurer said she recommends anyone eligible for the vaccine should check the online scheduling portal multiple times a week to see the latest appointments that come open at different locations.
“It is a very fluid schedule,” Scheurer said. “As we open new locations and open additional capacity for existing locations, all of those spots will layer in to and open appointments.”
She said there is still a lot of planning yet for the hospital system to prepare for any mass-scale vaccination beyond 1-a.
“What we really are focused on is getting teams deployed in a true mass vaccination statewide campaign,” Scheurer said.
Beyond medical professionals, the hospital is looking for many volunteers to help with the vaccination effort.
“There’s multiple roles that all the teams can get involved in, crowd control, patient education, monitoring,” Scheurer said. “We really need as much help as we can get with this massive effort.”
Anyone interested in helping with the vaccine effort can email Volunteer@MUSC.edu.
