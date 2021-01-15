Coroner: 16-year-old identified as victim of deadly overnight shooting in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting that took place in a community outside of Loris.
According to Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. Friday on Hemingway Road in the Cedar Branch community outside of Loris.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 16-year-old Katrina Jackson. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.