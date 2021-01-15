Roper St. Francis announces drive-thru vaccination plans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare will implement drive-thru vaccinations at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Wednesday.
Roper officials and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced the effort Friday morning.
The Roper St. Francis Healthcare COVID-19 Vaccination Drive-Thru will at first be limited only to patients who are 70 or older.
“This is an innovative, safe and sustainable solution that will make a significant impact on the Lowcountry and our residents’ ability to protect themselves from this deadly virus,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Officer Dr. Chris McLain said.
Roper St. Francis Patients can now contact their Roper St. Francis Physician Partners doctors’ offices to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Patients who are 70 and older who do not have a Roper St. Francis physician can call 843-727-DOCS to schedule vaccination appointments.
The program is by appointment only. Anyone who drives up without an appointment will be turned away, he said.
Officials with the not-for-profit healthcare system say they have been working with city and state authorities to secure the space and acquire necessary approvals.
At the same time, Roper has been working to vaccinate its staff members since Dec. 15 and has administered nearly 9,000 doses across its four hospitals, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
