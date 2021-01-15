SC reports 1,845 new COVID-19 cases, ‘systems issue’ still an issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to report an “internal systems issue” it says is affecting COVID-19 counts, it reported 1,845 newly-confirmed cases Friday.
Friday’s report also included 87 new probable cases, 93 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths.
That brings the totals for the state to 341,597 confirmed and 34,370 probable cases; and 5,513 confirmed and 524 probable deaths.
Thursday’s report included test results of 11,153 individual results with big drop in the percent positive rate, which was down to 16.5%.
DHEC’s website states the agency is actively working with their vender to correct the problem and it will update numbers on the county dashboard when corrections are made.
DHEC has not responded to questions about the issue and how they would list the total number of cases that have been underreported while it was being investigated.
