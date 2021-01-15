Torrian Gray Named Defensive Backs Coach at South Carolina

Gray has spent the past two seasons coaching the cornerbacks at the University of Florida, his second stint with the Gators. In his first year back in Gainesville in 2019, the Gators tied for ninth in the FBS with 16 interceptions on the season. Under Gray’s guidance, UF was one of only two FBS teams (FAU) to feature four players with at least three interceptions each. Additionally, Gray guided cornerbacks CJ Henderson (First Team) and Kaiir Elam (Freshmen Team) to All-SEC honors by the league’s coaches. Henderson later went on to be the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020, Elam earned first-team All-SEC honors.