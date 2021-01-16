Authorities investigating after two trailers stolen from Dorchester Co. business

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of trailers in Dorchester County have disappeared, but not without a trace. The trailers’ owner said he has seen surveillance video of someone carting them down the road.
The Tuesday trailer heist has left Tony Pino and his business, AJP Solutions on Ashley Phosphate Road, high and dry.
The trailers – one white, one black – were essential to the business.
“They are used daily for our business, transporting materials to and from job sites,” Pino said. “The 6 x 12 all black had about $2,500 worth of materials in it. It’s a significant impact to the business.”
The trailers were parked around the back of his business, and while there are security cameras the trailers were parked in a blind spot that the thieves exploited. His cameras picked up a suspicious car driving slowly by the business, but didn’t actually capture the theft.
“They [trailers] weren’t wrapped or identified by the company,” Pino said. “So potentially [they thought] an empty shell of a trailer could be useful and wouldn’t be recognizable to other people.”
But the trailers were recognized.
Footage from a neighboring business shows a vehicle driving down Ashley Phosphate Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday pulling a large white trailer. Then about 45 minutes later, the same vehicle pulling a large black trailer. Pino says those are his trailers.
“Video footage clearly shows at 1 a.m. on the 13th of January and then roughly at 1:45 a.m. turning into the Gables Trailer Park here on Ashley Phosphate Road,” Pino said.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but Pino is asking for the community’s help too.
“We are asking the community to help us in either locating or recovering the equipment or essentially a lead to an arrest of the individual or individuals who are associated with this theft,” Pino said.
He is willing to pay $500 as a reward for information leading to an arrest or the return of his property.
