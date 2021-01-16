Beaufort Memorial Hospital canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to decrease in expected shipment

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial Hospital is canceling COVID-19 vaccination appointments after the hospital says it was informed it would not receive the expected dosage shipments in the coming weeks.
According to information posted to the hospital’s website, officials were told that they “would not receive the more than 2,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected for delivery early next week, nor near equal distributions in the weeks coming.”
Due to this change in shipment expectations, the hospital is canceling 6,000 scheduled appointments through March 30 and an additional 6,000 appointment requests will remain unscheduled.
According to the hospital, three orders were made asking for a total of 2,00 doses to fulfill appointments. The hospital states it was told it would receive just 450 doses next week.
“We understand that the national vaccine supply is somewhat limited; however, the fact that we placed these orders over a week ago and were just notified by the state that they cannot be fulfilled is disappointing,” said Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley in a news release on the hospital’s website. “South Carolina hospitals have been working very hard to follow the state’s guidance to serve the best interests of our communities, but we cannot do it without consistent and reliable supplies.”
The hosptial says all second-dose vaccination appointments will be honored. Anyone who has not received their first dose will be contacted by the hospital to reschedule their canceled appointments.
The hospital’s Vaccine Call Center was closed until further notice as of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
The South Carolina Hospital Authority issued the following message to hospitals across South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 15:
“This morning we were advised by DHEC that hospitals will receive significantly less vaccine next week than they requested. The state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount. Hospitals will receive 100% of the second doses they requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses they specified.”
South Carolina’s hospitals are aggressively ramping up vaccination efforts through walk-in events, online appointments, and mass vaccination sites. Unfortunately, we have learned that next week, we will only receive a quarter of the initial doses that we requested from DHEC. We will continue to do everything in our power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines as part of the state’s vaccination plan. We need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done.”
